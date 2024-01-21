Single mother’s 20-year dream for house comes true

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 21): Recipients of the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) expressed their appreciation to the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS)-led government for being concerned with the less fortunate.

One of the recipients, Foo Yen Ling @ Julie Foo, said that it was the best gift for the 2024 Chinese New Year celebration.

The 53-year-old single mother of two said she had been applying for the PPR unit for the past 20 years.

The application was successful when the Penampang District Council approved the application at PPR Kibabaig.

On January 25, after paying for all related matters, Foo will officially receive the keys and move to her unit.

“I am grateful to former nominated assemblyman Datuk Ronnie Loh who helped me achieve this dream.

“I have been applying for 20 years, and this is the only time my application was approved, thanks to the GRS Government,” she said when met here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ronnie said the monthly rent of the PPR unit for Foo is only RM160, which is very reasonable and able to reduce the burden of the single mother.

“Foo and her two daughters currently live in a narrow house with a RM500 monthly rent.

“Now their 20-year dream has come true and will definitely give the family a ray of hope.

“Last year, Foo experienced a mild stroke, and she met with me to ask for help to speed up the application process.

“We both worked together and met with the relevant officials to consider the application.

“The answer we received was to wait for a response after the meeting. We later received the good news that the application was approved,” he said.

Ronnie also thanked the Penampang District Council and the GRS government for helping the single mother achieve her dream.