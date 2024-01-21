Sports complex, RGC among projects under planning for Long Lama, assures rep

MARUDI (Jan 21): A sports complex and a Rural Growth Centre (RGC) are among the projects being planned for Long Lama, says Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau.

He assures the people that he has his own planning with regard to the development and improvements for his constituency.

“I assure you that I am working hard to help develop the area.

“I also take this opportunity to call upon my constituents to register with PADU (Central Database Hub), where you can do it online at the PeDI (Digital Economy Centre) here,” he said in his speech for the Sarawak Kayan Association (SKA) Marudi branch’s annual dinner here on Saturday.

Dennis, also the SKA president, commended the efforts, teamwork and dedication of all members of the Marudi branch who had successfully run many activities throughout last year.

The dinner hosted more than 170 SKA members from all over the Baram District.

Later at the function, Dennis presented an allocation of RM10,000 from his Minor Rural Project grant, to SKA Marudi, which was represented by the chairman Musa Wan.