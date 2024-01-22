180 senior citizens in Bintulu receive angpows, hampers from STM Lottery

BINTULU (Jan 22): A total of 180 needy senior citizens here received angpows and mini hampers from STM Lottery Sdn Bhd under its 37th Sports Toto Chinese New Year angpow donation campaign today.

STM Lottery assistant Regional – Sarawak manager Henry Liew said Bintulu is one of the 50 locations selected for this donation campaign.

He said the six-day campaign, which kicked off in 50 cities and towns nationwide on Jan 18, benefits over 18,000 needy senior citizens aged 60 years and above.

“To-date, STM Lottery has contributed over RM25.6 million benefiting more than 455,000 senior citizens nationwide since the inception of the donation campaign in 1988,” he said.

Liew added this charitable initiative is an integral part of the Helping Hands programme, a corporate social responsibility and sustainability initiative by STM Lottery, aiming to spread festive cheer with the underprivileged.

He said other than festive donations, STM Lottery also contributes substantially to the National Sports Council on a yearly basis, sporting events organised by local sports associations to help the development of national sporting talents, reading projects and environmental conservation campaigns.