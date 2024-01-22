Analyst: FTPA not a good idea for Borneo states

KUCHING (Jan 22): The proposed Fixed Term Parliament Act (FTPA) seems to be a bad idea for Malaysia’s Borneo states, says analyst Prof James Chin.

Chin, a professor of Asian Studies at University of Tasmania and a Sarawakian himself, said political leaders in Sarawak and Sabah should reject this idea in order to retain the present system that suited both states.

He argued that if both Sabah and Sarawak hoped for the total restoration of rights under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), both these Borneo states must have full political flexibility, when it comes to politics on the Peninsular Malaysian side.

“Let them sort out their political mess.

“Why should Sabah and Sarawak help to provide stability when in the long run, political stability will lead to a strong federal government, which will lead to marginalisation of both states.

“We are talking about real politics here,” he said in an interview today.

Chin said he supported Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who had expressed reservations about legislating a fixed term for the government, and he hoped other leader political leaders in Sabah and Sarawak would react likewise and reject such proposal.

He pointed out that even the United Kingdom, the ‘mother of parliaments’ of which the Malaysian one was modelled on, had at one time tried to implement the fixed parliament system, but later abandoned it.

“What makes you think Malaysia can do a better job? Be careful of people making all sorts of suggestions from the ‘other side’ as they do not understand the situation in Sabah and Sarawak.

“They only pretend to understand and worse, they pretend to care for Sabah and Sarawak.

“In fact, they don’t really care since they are planning to fight against the one-third parliamentary seats proposal for Sabah and Sarawak. The same people fighting against the one-third parliament seats proposal are the same people promoting the FTPA.

“Many of them still hold the notion that Sabahans and Sarawakians are politically unsophisticated compared to them. In other words, they don’t say it open, but they look down on Sabah and Sarawak,” said Chin.

He also pointed out that both Sabah and Sarawak had managed to get political concessions because Barisan Nasional (BN) nearly lost power in the 2008 general election.

“This was the start. Prior to 2008, they saw Sabah and Sarawak as ‘fixed deposits’. They only took MA63 issues seriously after 2008.”

Chin said from then onwards, the Malayan political class, even after several changes of federal government, had to deal with MA63 issues.

“Sabah and Sarawak want political stability, but they should not act to strengthen the Malayan political class.

“The present system suits Sabah and Sarawak, and we should not change it. We want the Malayan political class to be a little bit fractured like now. Keep it as it is.

“Do you honestly think that Sabah and Sarawak got all the key concessions like the Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) deal if we did not see the three changes of federal government?

“The people forget that little was achieved in the MA63 committee during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s years as prime minister (2018 to 2020) because Dr Mahathir was not in favour of giving back power (to us).

“Only when Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin came into power, there were major movements.

“Moreover, key concessions from (current Prime Minister) Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim only came about because he’s in a precarious position in Malayan politics,” said Chin.

According to him, because of this, Sabah and Sarawak are ‘in a sweet spot now, and should not do anything more’.

He pointed out the most important political price going forward would be the one-third seats in Parliament for Sabah and Sarawak.

“Sabah and Sarawak must have maximum political leverage over the next two years. If we support the FTPA, we would indirectly strengthen the Malayan political class.

“There is no need to change anything now.”

Chin said before the FTPA suggestion, there were other ideas from the same group ‘experts’ for the country, including the ‘Undi18’ – a move to lower minimum age for voting from 21 to 18.

“We all know what happened after the new law came in,” he said, referring to the ‘green wave’ in Peninsular Malaysia during the 15th general election in 2022.

“More often than not, you have this thing called ‘unintended consequences’ when you change a significant law.

“So I am telling the political leaders of Sabah and Sarawak – do not support FTPA. Keep the present status quo. ”