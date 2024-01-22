Anwar confirms submitting Wan Junaidi’s name as next Sarawak governor replacing Taib, decision to be known this week

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has been proposed as the eighth Sarawak governor and an announcement is expected to be made in a few more days, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He confirmed that he had submitted the former Dewan Negara president’s name to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (YDPA) Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah last week, as the successor to incumbent governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

“The appointment process was presented by the Sarawak Premier Abang Jo, and I submitted the candidate’s name to the YDPA last week and asked for approval to be announced maybe in one or two days,” he told reporters after officiating the Universiti Malaya Thinker Discourse Programme at the Dewan Tunku Canselor in Universiti Malaya here this morning.

Anwar also said the government will discuss Wan Junaidi’s replacement as the Dewan Negara president tonight.

“We will discuss the Yang di-Pertua Dewan Negara and we will hold a unity government secretariat meeting tonight so that this appointment can be expedited,” he said.

Last Friday, Wan Junaidi was reported by news portal The Malaysian Insight to have tendered his resignation as the senate president in order to be appointed the eighth Sarawak governor.

Taib, 87, has been Sarawak’s head of state since March 2014 but his tenure has been reported to end next month. – Malay Mail