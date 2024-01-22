Arts, culture integral part of society, says minister

MIRI (Jan 22): Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin lauds all efforts by the Federation of Miri Division Chinese Association (FCA) in promoting the Chinese arts and culture, especially among the younger generation.

Highlighting arts and culture as an integral part of society, the Senadin assemblyman also highlights its importance in shaping a civilised society.

“It is inspiring to see the youths learn and embrace the local arts and culture,” he said in his speech for the launch of FCA’s arts and cultural exhibition at Bintang Megamall here yesterday.

“It is therefore essential for the young ones, who will be our future leaders, to be involved in art and cultural activities.

“Such activities can help forge a strong sense of community and build the youths’ identity of being prudent, wise and respectful of others,” he added.

Meanwhile in his remarks, FCA president Datuk David Goh said the association was not only promoting the Chinese culture through platforms of communication and interactions within the community, but also working towards fostering closer ties with the other ethnic groups.

“In this era of globalisation, we realise the importance of enhancing the awareness of cultural diversity as it is the solid foundation in building a harmonious society.

“We are doing more than just embracing our culture; we are also making an impact to the society as a whole.”

Run in connection with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration, the two-day exhibition features four major art forms of the Chinese cultural heritage: music represented by the Chinese orchestra, Chinese chess, calligraphy and paintings.

It is a joint collaboration between the FCA, Miri Tzyy Yang Philosophy Studies Institute, Miri Chinese Chess Association, Miri Chinese Calligraphy and Cultural Society, and Riam Road Secondary School Chinese Orchestra.

Also present at the event were Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii, and Councillor Tan Lik Jin who represented Deputy Minister I for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting.