Batu Niah PPDK seeks funds for move to new location

MIRI (Jan 22): The Batu Niah community-based rehabilitation centre (PPDK) is working to raise sufficient funds to enable it to move to a new location.

Chairperson Low Mei Ping said the new location has been confirmed, but it still requires water and electricity connection, as well as a gate.

“In order to settle these issues, we need sufficient funds and we’d like to appeal for the public’s support to be able to complete it,” she said during the centre’s Chinese New Year gathering on Saturday.

Low thanked Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus as well as organisations such as Lions Club of Batu Niah and Batu Niah Buddhist Association for helping with funds as well as appliances.

“We, too, are doing our best to produce handmade cookies, handicraft items, and doing a bit of farming, where by selling these would enable us to make some income to help cover the operations costs,” she said.

During the event, Bekenu state constituency service centre officer William Changgan Mun presented a minor rural project grant of RM3,000 from Rosey to the centre.