BCCK celebrates achievements of events team

KUCHING (Jan 22): Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) hails the prestigious honours awarded to its team involved in events management and design.

Sales manager Keneth Garai, senior sales executive John Hii and events planning coordinator Dayang Masnaisa Delaila have received the Conference Management Certification Plus (CMC+); Sales managers Laila Johari, Syuriana Sadikin and Phoebe Tan, sales executive Haslina Ismail and events planning coordinator Eva Douglas now have the Certification in Exhibition Management (CEM); while senior business development executive Jennifer Ho has been recognised with a Certification in Event Design (CED).

“The CMC+ programme equips professionals with the knowledge and skills needed for success in the fast-paced world of congress and events management.

“On the other hand, the CEM is a prestigious worldwide designation for events professionals, showcasing expertise in event design and creating immersive experiences.

“The CED reflects top-tier expertise in events planning and design, covering essential topics like events strategy and innovation,” said BCCK in a press statement.

“With these certifications, BCCK is positioned to further enhance its events offerings, creating memorable experiences that surpass the ordinary.

“Our team members have undergone an intensive training programme, covering a wide range of topics including events planning, logistics management, budgeting, stakeholder engagement, and the latest technological advancements in the industry,” it added.

BCCK chief executive officer Eric van Piggelen, in the statement, remarked: “We are immensely proud of our staff members who have achieved the CMC+, CEM and CED.

“Such accomplishment reflects their dedication to staying at the forefront of our industry and also delivering exceptional service to our clients.

“We believe that investing in professional development is essential for ensuring that we continue to provide innovative and top-notch services to our clients.”

Adding on, BCCK human resources director Ahmad Rizal Yaman stated: “We firmly believe that a highly skilled and certified workforce forms the bedrock of our success, and serves as a vivid manifestation of our commitment to nurturing talents within the organisation.”

Van Piggelen, in adding to his statement, expressed gratitude to MACEOS, MyCEB, and BESarawak for their support in organising and supporting these certification programmes.