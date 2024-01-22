Bomba airlifts close to 4,000kg of food supply to Rh Dilang in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 22): A total of 3,973.2kg of food supply was successfully airlifted via helicopter today to Rumah Dilang in Nanga Tau here, which had been cut off by floods.

The delivery marked the second day of this operation, said Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Tatau chief Jankey Jikat.

He said the helicopter took off at 11.18am and reached the location at 11.38am.

“After unloading the food packages, the firefighters flew back to the base at Bintulu Airport to arrange for the second delivery at 12.29pm.

“The operation went on smoothly, when the team landed safely at the base at 1.19pm.

“Some 10 personnel from the Welfare Department were also involved in the operation,” said Jankey.

Last Sunday, Bomba airlifted 1,200kg of food to Rumah Dilang, but was unable to make the second delivery from Bintulu, due to poor weather conditions.