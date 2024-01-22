Court sentences jailed paedophile to another 10 years, 10 strokes

KUCHING (Jan 22): Jailed paedophile Aladdin Lanim was sentenced by the Sessions Court here today to a further 10 years in jail and 10 strokes of the cane, for making use of a boy in the production of pornography.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid meted out the sentence after the accused, 43, pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 7 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The Section provides for a prison sentence of not more than 20 years, and not less than five strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court ordered the jail sentence for this case to run consecutively from any imprisonment sentences that Aladdin is currently serving.

Based on the charge sheet, he committed the offence against the boy, 9, at a quarters in Biawak, Lundu at around 10.45am on Sept 7, 2019.

He was arrested by police on July 5, 2021 and his mobile phone was found to contain videos and photos of him performing oral sex on the victim, with a boy aged 13 made to witness the act.

It was understood that Aladdin had 7,371 photos and 2,541 videos of the victim and several other children.

DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi prosecuted, while Aladdin was represented by assigned counsel Chai Yuen Hui.

On Jan 12, 2024, Aladdin was sentenced to 40 years in jail and 21 strokes of the cane for a similar crime. At the time, he was already serving a prison sentence until 2032 for various sexual offences against children.