Deputy Premier hails MBKS as epitome of excellence for local councils in S’wak

KUCHING (Jan 22): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has been lauded as a model and the epitome of excellence for local councils in Sarawak by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said MBKS has played a pivotal role in Sarawak’s development.

“With me attending your annual dinner tonight, it shows how much I value the achievements of MBKS. I could have attended the annual dinner of other local councils such as the Miri City Council (for example), but I chose to attend the one by MBKS tonight.

“I can’t be attending all of the annual dinners by the local councils across the state too, because there are 26 local councils in Sarawak, so I chose to attend one organised by a local council that has impressed me the most,” he said during MBKS’ annual dinner last night.

He said any MBKS staff transferred to other local councils should carry with them the high standards set by MBKS, emerging as the best performers in their new assignments.

“As the Deputy Premier, I believe MBKS is well-positioned to lead by example, and any staff moving to other local councils should elevate those councils with their expertise.

“Whether you are in administration, gardening, counselling, or any other department, aspire to be the best. I want MBKS staff to set a precedent for other local government agencies in the state,” he said.

He called on MBKS to continue being the benchmark of how local councils should operate in Sarawak.

Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng cited Kuching’s international recognition as a Unesco creative city of gastronomy demonstrated MBKS’ creative solutions to various challenges.

“This achievement is not the culmination but a stepping stone to even greater accomplishments so I hope that MBKS will continue to improve,” he said.

Wee said the annual dinner served as a forum for leaders and staff to celebrate past achievements and reaffirm their dedication to advancing the development and prosperity of Kuching.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, Kuching South deputy mayor Datuk Dr Zaiedi Suhaili, Kuching North mayor Hilmy Othman, and Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai.