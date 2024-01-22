Flash floods recorded in Tinjar, no evacuation yet

MIRI (Jan 22): Low-lying areas of upper Sungai Teru in Tinjar were hit by flash floods following heavy rain on Sunday.

The Civil Defence Department (APM) Miri said among the areas affected were the Ulu Teru rural health clinic, Rumah Bunda in Lubuk Kelambu, Rumah Henry Gomes, Kampung Mission, and SK Pengarah Enteri.

A team of four APM personnel led by Entimum Bati visited the affected areas and reported that the situation was under control as the water level at the affected longhouses was only on the ground and the longhouses are on stilts.

Flood waters were around half a metre high; however, no evacuation was needed.

The primary school also continued with lessons as usual.