Grand prize winner of Simpan Vaganza secures Toyota Yaris

AMANAH Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB), the esteemed unit trust management arm of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), recently celebrated the exceptional triumphs of Simpan Vaganza and Simpan Vaganza Online Campaigns Phase 2 with a jubilant prize-giving ceremony.

From a pool of 2.37 million participants spanning both , Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Simpan Vaganza and Simpan Vaganza Online campaigns, 1,297 winners from each phase were chosen, showcasing the immense popularity and widespread participation.

The campaign’s charm was magnified by a dazzling array of prizes valued at a whopping RM880,000, for both the Simpan Vaganza and Simpan Vaganza Online each phase.

In the Simpan Vaganza campaign, participants had the chance to secure unit trusts by investing a minimum of RM1,000 in ASB or ASB 2.

To heighten their prospects for grand prizes, an investment of at least RM5,000 was required. Grand prizes winners from Phase 1 and 2 driving away in a Toyota Yaris.

For those with a preference for the digital landscape, Simpan Vaganza Online offered an enticing experience with a minimum investment of RM500 in any funds through their user-friendly online platform. Participants uncovered a world of prizes, including electrical goods, holiday packages, sports vouchers, and more.

Launched on March 1, 2023, the Simpan Vaganza and Simpan Vaganza Online campaigns embody ASNB’s cherished annual initiatives, aiming to inspire Malaysians to embrace a savvy approach to long-term savings and embrace digital innovations for seamless investment transactions. Simpan Vaganza encourages savvy investors to explore opportunities in Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) and Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB 2), while Simpan Vaganza Online allows the privilege to invest conveniently through modern online platforms like myASNB, internet banking, e-wallets, and ASNB kiosk machines.

Executed in three meticulously designed phases – Phase 1 from March 1 to June 30, 2023; Phase 2 from July 1 to Oct 31, 2023; and Phase 3 from Nov 1, 2023, to Feb 29, 2024.

Muzzaffar Othman, the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of ASNB, expressed delight at the overwhelming response, stating the campaigns have not only captivated loyal investors but also welcomed newfound enthusiasts.

ASNB persistently advocates for continued savings and investment in meticulously managed financial instruments to cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of individuals from all walks of life.

“We are pleased to announce that Phase 3 of this campaign is still ongoing until February 29,2024. While you increase your savings, investors also have the opportunity to be one of the winners with the grand prize offer of a Toyota Cross 1.8G AT car,” he said.

During the prize presentation, ASNB extended invitations to 39 individuals who emerged victorious in Phase 2.

Notably, Majid Mohamad, a seasoned 69-year-old investor, emerged as the grand prize winner of the Phase 2 Simpan Vaganza Campaign, receiving a brand-new Toyota Yaris.

Majid expressed unwavering loyalty, a commitment shared by his cherished family since the remarkable 1980s.

Another distinguished victor, Adzlan Ishak, highlighted the smooth and effortless digital investing experience via the myASNB application, emphasizing the convenience in augmenting investments and monitoring portfolios.

ASNB has announced a generous income distribution of 5.25 sen per unit for its main fund, ASB, culminating on December 31, 2023. Recognized for exceptional returns and low-risk investment attributes, ASB has become the preferred choice of over 10.5 million unitholders.

In a bid to elevate the investment journey, ASNB transformed and upgraded the myASNB application with exciting new features and enhanced security, promising an even more gratifying and seamless experience.

For comprehensive insights on ASNB’s campaigns, visit the official website asnb.com.my or engage with ASNB’s vibrant social media platforms.

Seize the chance to be the next winner and claim these fantastic prizes, including the grand prize! Here’s how you can participate in the campaign: Firstly, invest a minimum of RM1000 in either ASB or ASB 2 during the specified investment phases. Secondly, earn entries for every RM1 invested. Lastly, complete the third step by investing up to RM5000 to qualify for the grand prize, providing participants with a remarkable opportunity to secure a significant win.

So, hurry and invest a minimum of RM500 in any fund via the online platform and stand a chance to with their monthly prizes! The closing date is on February 29, 2024 – don’t miss out on this marvelous opportunity!