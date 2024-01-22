IPD Miri Perkep holds AGM, announces new line-up

MIRI (Jan 22): The Police Families Association (Perkep) of Miri District police headquarters (IPD) held its annual general meeting (AGM) for the 2024/2025 session at the Ruai Kenyalang Hall, here recently.

IPD Miri, in a Facebook post, said Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu officiated at the opening session.

“The meeting, chaired by IPD Miri Perkep chief Jesselyn Roland Demong, meant to appoint the line-up of Perkep committee members for the 2024/2025 term.

“The AGM went smoothly without any problems.

“Discussions about annual activities, budget presentations and the appointment of new committee members were carried out successfully.”

Later, Jesselyn also represented IPD Miri Perkep to accept a certificate of appreciation from Alexson.

Also present were Miri deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol and IPD Miri Perkep vice-chief Kartini Mangka.