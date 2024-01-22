Kapit Hawkers Association announces new committee line-up

KAPIT (Jan 22): Kapit Hawkers Association has formed its committee for fiscal 2024-2025.

This was announced during its biennial general meeting (BGM) at Bletih here recently.

The association is still being led by Kong Siau Kui.

The committee comprised Teng Siew Geok, Tiong Siew Chiong, Wong Hwang Hyang, Anita Wong, Lee Kung Chen, Teng Mui Hua, Wong Kian Chai, Teng Hou Sin, Ho Chew Ming, Chan Kok Lung, Wong Mee Eng, Jason Yeo, Kiu Sien Hock and Sia Hua Eng.

In his remarks, Kong reminded all hawkers of them being classified under small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and thus, playing a major role in the nation’s economic growth.

He also acknowledged the rising number of hawkers operating in town.

“In the 1990s, there were less than 100 hawkers in Kapit; today there over 400, and the number is increasing,” he said.

On another matter, Kong hoped the works on the new hawkers’ centre at Jalan Tun Jugah here would progress smoothly, so as to provide a more proper place for the traders.

It is informed that the new market should be ready by the end of this year, or early next year.

At the moment, the hawkers are operating at four major sites: the Gelanggang Kenyalang, Terasang Wet Market, the space behind the Post Malaysia’s building, and the Kapit Night Market.