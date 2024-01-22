Kpg Goebilt Community Centre will elevate quality of community governance in village, says Dr Hazland

KUCHING (Jan 22): The establishment of the Kampung Goebilt Community Centre, Jalan Bako here will elevate the quality of community governance within the village, said Datuk Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

The Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Minister said this facility would enable the Village Development Security Committee (JKKK) to come up with ideas to facilitate community interaction among residents.

“Constructed with the aim of enhancing grassroots leadership, community centres stand as a testament to the commitment of elevating the quality of community governance.

“The JKKK or organisations in the village can make use of the community centre to conduct meetings or the centre can even serve as a library or internet centre,” said the Demak Laut assemblyman at the launch of the Kampung Goebilt Community Centre recently.

The community centre project, costing RM100,000, was completed last year.

There are currently 10 community centres in the Demak Laut constituency which have been established for better quality management of the community as well as the setting up of community data centres in the future.