Lions of District 308-A2 kick off 2024 with two charity projects  

MIRI (Jan 22): The clubs under the Lions International District 308-A2 have successfully executed two major charity projects this year.

According to District 308-A2 governor Kapitan Ronny Hiew, the first project involved the distribution of learning materials and History reference books to the Form 4 and 5 students from 30 secondary schools here.

“Like our many other projects which is to create a positive impact in the local community’s lives, we hope that the contributions could benefit the underprivileged students in their learning journey,” he said in his speech at the club’s event here last Saturday.

Meanwhile, the second project was the ‘Lions in Action Expedition 2024’, held in Kuching nder the Sarawak leg, and Kota Kinabalu for the Sabah leg.

It focused on channelling various assistance and support to the poor and needy groups, said Lu.

“Throughout this expedition, we have completed various activities such as the distribution of books and stationery items to schools, mural painting at the paediatric oncology wards of several local hospitals, gifts and ‘angpows’ (cash packets) to children affected by cancer, food aid to the poor families; as well as free health screening sessions for those from rural low-income households.

“All of these activities would not have been made possible without the support and generosity of all,” said Hiew.