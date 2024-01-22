Man in Kuching fined RM1,800 for punching girlfriend who wanted to dump him

KUCHING (Jan 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 35-year-old man RM1,800 in default two months in jail for hurting his girlfriend after she told him she wanted to end their relationship.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Benjamin Lim Chong Sean on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to a year and a fine up to RM2,000.

Lim committed the offence at a rented house in Batu Kawa here around 1.15am on Jan 10, 2024.

According to the facts of case, the 34-year-old victim and Lim had an argument after she requested to break up.

During the argument, Lim punched the victim’s left cheek, which left her with bruises.

This prompted her to lodge a police report leading to Lim’s arrest on that evening.

The investigation found that Lim assaulted his girlfriend because he did not want to break up with her.

The victim’s medical report revealed she suffered soft tissue injuries on her left cheek and scalp.

Insp Ammarsofi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Lim was unrepresented by legal counsel.