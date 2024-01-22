Matang man gets 6 months behind bars for beating up 15-year-old sister

KUCHING (Jan 22): A 32-year-old man was today sentenced in the Magistrates’ Court here to six months in jail for causing hurt to his 15-year-old sister by kicking her back and punching her forehead.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan meted out the sentence against Amierul Hanasaffizan Kaha after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code, which carries a jail term of up to a year and a fine of up to RM2,000.

Amierul committed the offence at a house in Matang here at 8.17pm on Jan 13, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, Amierul entered his sister’s room and pushed her several times.

Although his sister asked him to stop, Amierul continued to disturb her.

This led her to scream for their mother’s help.

When their mother entered the room, Amierul pulled his sister’s hair and kicked her in the back while aggressively punching her forehead.

He also threw things around his sister’s room and slammed her cupboard door.

Fearing for her safety, his sister lodged a police report, which led to Amierul’s arrest.

The investigation revealed that the sister suffered soft tissue injuries because of the assault, while no damage or losses were reported.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Amierul was unrepresented by legal counsel.