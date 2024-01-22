Mayor upset over ‘eyesore’ at MCC’s garbage collection site in Morsjaya

MIRI (Jan 22): Mayor Adam Yii is very upset over the report of rubbish being dumped all over the Miri City Council (MCC)’s garbage collection site in Morsjaya Commercial Centre, despite the ‘No Dumping’ notice and the presence of collection bins there.

He said this after The Borneo Post reached out to the council regarding the public complaint about the situation at garbage collection site early today.

“It (rubbish-dumping) is truly an eyesore.

“It is unfortunate (for some people) to have such uncivilised mindset,” he said, referring to the irresponsible individuals who had gone against MCC’s directive stated on the notice at the site, where two roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro) bins had been provided.

Yii acknowledged that under such circumstance, the council was unable to tackle this alone.

“We call upon the community to help MCC by becoming its eyes and ears, so that action could be taken against the culprits.”

Adding on, Yii assured the public that the MCC would immediately arrange for clearing works on the garbage collection site in Morsjaya.

Separately, the mayor said for this year’s spring cleaning in connection Chinese New Year 2024, Yii said for the Riam/Lopeng zone, it would cover five designated areas and be running until this Feb 8.

“Still, it will depend on location or rotation basis. I will study whether we need to extend (coverage) or provide additional locations for the ro-ro bins to be provided,” he said.