‘My Future’ free tutoring programme to help B40 students in Miri

MIRI (Jan 22): The ‘My Future’ tutoring programme will help students from B40 families here with their homework and examinations for free.

The Persatuan Kebajikan Pembangunan Komuniti Miri programme is for students aged seven to 16.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man, who launched the programme at Kampung Pengkalan Lutong last weekend, commended the effort to offer students a better education, enhance their interest in studies, and allow them to explore their potential.

Aside from tuition, the programme will also offer motivational talks to inspire youth and guide them positively, as well as outdoor activities that focus on community, civilisation, and environment.

The project, which began this month, will run until March.