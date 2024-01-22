Number of flood evacuees placed in PPS remains at 19, says SDMC

KUCHING (Jan 22): The number of victims who have been placed in Temporary Evacuation Centres (PPS) statewide remains at 19 people from six households as of 4pm today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In SDMC’s report today, all flood victims have been placed at the Kampung Assyakirin Community Hall PPS in Bintulu.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon monitoring report by the Sarawak Civil Defence Force (APM) found the water levels in several locations in Tanjung Manis, Selangau and Miri had increased.

APM said the water levels in some risky locations in Song and Kanowit were normal, while the water levels in Julau, Sibu, Daro, Matu and Dalat had dropped.