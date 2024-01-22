Organisations bring early CNY cheers to residents of Miri Home for the Aged

MIRI (Jan 22): Seven organisations here brought early Chinese New Year cheers by jointly hosting a luncheon for the 27 elderly residents of Miri Home for the Aged yesterday.

The organisations, namely Miri Life Care Society, Lions Club of Batu Niah, Kelab Social MiriFM, Miri Chawan Association Youth Section’s lion dance troupe, Shun Shen Lee Trading (Miri) Sdn Bhd, EL Dance Art Studio and Julie’s Manufacturing Sdn Bhd also distributed angpows to the senior citizens during the event.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting who was also present, thanked the organisations for their kind gesture towards the senior citizens.

“I am happy to see that there are many associations in Miri being very kind and courteous towards those less fortunate. Hosting them to a simple meal, giving gifts and just being there mean a lot to these elderly people,” said Ting.

He added that the uncertain economic situation did not deter the Miri community from sharing love and care through food, financial aid and companionship to those in need.

“Helping those in need, regardless of their race and religious background, as what we can see now, is the epitome of the harmonious society Sarawak government is working towards. Be kind, be colour blind and anyone who is able to help within his/her means is encouraged to contribute to the society,” he said.

Also present were Miri Home for the Aged vice persons in-charge Wee Ah Siew and Sim Soon Tian; Miri Life Care Society chairman Allen Wong; Lions Club of Batu Niah president Andy Jong; Miri Chawan Association youth chief Kester Kho Wei Khiang; Kelab Sosial MiriFM chairman Teo Kee Hoe; EL Dance Art Studio supervisor Ellie Liew; Shun Shen Lee Trading (Miri) branch manager Jimmy Yii; and Julie’s Manufacturing Sdn Bhd East Malaysia area manager William Sim Chen Tiong.