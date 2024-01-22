Over 150 IPD Miri personnel undergo course on haj, umrah

MIRI (Jan 22): A total of 155 officers and members of the Miri District police headquarters (IPD) attended the ‘In-Service Training (LDP) Haj and Umrah Course’ at Ruai Kenyalang and IPD Miri Marching Ground here, last Saturday.

The ‘Lambaian Kaabah’ programme was held in collaboration with Tabung Haji (TH) and Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak (TBS) Miri branch.

“The objective of the programme is to strengthen the participants’ understanding of the fifth pillar of Islam, which is performing haj for those who can afford it.

“Through this programme, the participants gain more understanding about the advantages and benefits of performing haj and umrah,” said IPD Miri in a Facebook post.

Conducted by an experience haj guide Sharafuddin Sauat, the course started with the theoretical part of haj and umrah lessons, followed by the practical session.

Also present were Miri deputy police chief Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol, TH Sarawak director Amat Kassim Pait, TH Miri manager Abdul Aziz Obeng, and TBS Miri representative Shahlan Noruden.