Padawan RGC to focus on producing premium-grade coffee

PADAWAN (Jan 22): The development of a six-hectare Rural Growth Centre (RGC) in Padawan here would be focused on producing premium-grade coffee, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Sarawak said this would benefit the local population, but he also called upon those involved in the venture to ensure success in making coffee another agro-tourism product of the state.

“I understand that (RGC Padawan) is to be developed as a coffee belt, and matters related to coffee affairs will be concentrated here.

“This belt will determine that the area has a premium product identity, and it is only found in specific areas,” he said during a press conference held after witnessing the handover of RGC Padawan to the Greater Kuching Development Coordination Agency (GKCDA) at the Padawan Sub-District Office here today.

According to Dr Runfi, among the products that have been identified as ‘Sarawak’s premium’ is the highly-prized ‘empurau’ fish found in Kapit, Song and Katibas.

“In other places, we will not find empurau as delicious as those found in these three areas.

“Therefore, we can also discuss transforming this area (Padawan) into an agropark so that the coffee produced here has its own brand and identity,” he said.

At the same time, Dr Rundi expressed appreciation to the Sarawak government for granting approval for his ministry to take over the area.

“Indeed, our hope is that this area will be developed and benefit the local population.

“The purpose of this RGC is to provide infrastructure facilities and so on, but it should be remembered that to ensure success, there must be economic activities and potential,” he added.

In addition, Dr Rundi also hoped that other RGCs throughout the state would take an appropriate approach to development.

“We have implemented 11 RGCs, and only five or six RGCs have succeeded.

“So, this (RGC Padawan) is one of the places that could not be developed, possibly facing some problems at that time, such as the allocated funds not allowing us to carry out activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ceremony saw the signing of the handover letter between RGC Padawan and GKDCA, witnessed by Dr Rundi.

It was signed by permanent secretary to the ministry Sirai Daha, and the special administrative officer of GKCDA, Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

Also present were the Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn who is also GKCDA chairman; Deputy Minister for Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Datuk Martin Ben; and Deputy Minister for Transport (Maritime and Air) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who is Mambong assemblyman.