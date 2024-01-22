Perplexing scribbling on several pillars at five-foot-ways along Jalan Padungan, Carpenter Street

KUCHING (Jan 22): Several pillars at the five-foot-way at Jalan Padungan and Carpenter Street here have been vandalised with gibberish scribbling suspected to have been made by person(s) with mental issues.

A quick check with the state police suggested that no formal police report had been lodged but those close to the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) claimed a police report had been lodged.

The gibberish scribbling nevertheless have caught the attention of netizens, including Amy Amin who shared several photographs of the scribbling on her Facebook page today.

It is understood that the affected pillars at Jalan Padungan (near a popular convenience store) have been repainted.

It is not known when these pillars were vandalised.

When contacted, The Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said various possibilities could be considered.

“It can be interpreted as some form of vandalism on public property. In this case, we can see the writings and scribbling were not obscene.

“But the person who did the mischief has creative mind,” he said when sharing his opinion.

Lee, however, said mental issue should not be ruled out in this case.

“It could be a case of someone with mental stress doing it as a form of relaxation whilst de-stressing himself (or herself),” Lee suggested.

“What it is, one has to look at the circumstances under which it was done.”

Lee pointed out that mental issue is getting more serious in many parts of the world, and recommended that relevant NGOs in collaboration with the Welfare Department engage with the ‘offenders’.

“To listen to him or her is very important, to find out what are his or her problems or issues,” he stressed.