Power supply in Sabah, Labuan at alert level

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 22): The electricity supply in Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan is at an alert level on Monday, but no power rationing is expected.

The Sabah and Labuan Grid System Operator (GSO) chief executive officer Adrian Mosigil said the total electricity supply in the Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) grid is 1,128 megawatts (MW).

GSO is a department of SESB that handles Sabah’s grid system.

He said the peak electricity demand for Sabah and Labuan at 2.30pm on Monday was 1,027 MW and 957 MW at 7.30 pm on Sunday night.

“SESB still has a reserve margin of 101MW as a buffer in case of emergencies or increased demand today. As of now, no power rationing is expected,” he said in a statement on Monday.

SESB obtains 18.3 MW of solar energy supplied by an independent power producer, Tadau Energy Sdn Bhd, which has the maximum capacity to produce 50MW depending on weather conditions and solar energy, he added.