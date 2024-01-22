Rabies infection in S’wak still at alarming rate due to unsatisfactory levels of vaccinations in urban areas, says Dr Rundi

PADAWAN (Jan 22): The state of rabies infection in Sarawak is still concerning due to unsatisfactory levels of vaccination activities for dogs being carried out, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development revealed the issue particularly arises in urban areas.

“Vaccination activities along the Kalimantan-Sarawak border have been carried out well by the Sarawak Immune Belt Enforcement Team, achieving a 96 per cent vaccination rate.

“However, the problem occurs in urban areas and I hope local councils will provide appropriate cooperation. Dog owners themselves must also provide their cooperation to ensure the vaccination of the dogs,” he said.

He made these remarks in a press conference after witnessing the handover of the RGC Padawan to the Greater Kuching Development Coordination Agency at the Padawan Sub-District Office here today.

Also present was Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Datu Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

Dr Rundi said he would go from house to house to ensure both owned and stray dogs receive the provided vaccination.

“I have stated before that I will go house to house to ensure the dogs are vaccinated. If they haven’t been vaccinated, we will impose fines on them,” he warned.

He said the vaccination is necessary, as rabies infection not only affects the dogs but poses a threat to humans.

Meanwhile, on African Swine Fever (ASF), there have been no reported cases in Sarawak thus far, disclosed Dr Adrian.

“So far, the virus is no longer detected in Sarawak. Farmers and even those in the villages are beginning to farm pigs.

“Our department will do what it can to support the industry so we can return to normal, much like the time before the outbreak. As we are currently exporting about 2,000 pigs to Singapore per month, I hope we can be the net exporter by 2030,” he said.