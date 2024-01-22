RM130,000 rural transformation project completed for Ng Dap longhouse

KANOWIT (Jan 22): A rural transformation project (RTP) amounting to RM130,000 has been completed at Rumah Michael Jarau, Nanga Dap here.

The project, involving upgrading the drainage and longhouse ruai, was funded by the Ngemah constituency and implemented by the Public Works Department (JKR).

During an event on Saturday to mark the project’s completion, Ngemah assemblyman Anyi Jana said cooperation between longhouse residents, contractors, and the implementing agency were vital to the project’s smooth implementation.

“I suggest that community leaders or village leaders keep in touch with every government agency so that they know about the latest information and changes related to the assistance provided,” he said.

He also explained how to apply for RTP, minor rural project (MRP) grants, and the Sarawak Poor Home Improvement Programme (PPRMS).

Separately, Anyi shared on free education for Sarawakians at state-owned tertiary institutions from 2026.

“This free education means that it is free for the payment of tuition fees only and other needs such as food and drink and accommodation still have to be paid for by the students themselves,” he explained.