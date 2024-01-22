Sarawak government’s plans for people always comprehensive, assures minister

DALAT (Jan 22): The Sarawak government’s plans and initiatives for its people have always been comprehensive, says Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

In this regard, she says her ministry’s allocations for Year 2024 have been outlined specifically for Sarawakians, as it wants to do it holistically and for it to involve other relevant agencies.

“It seems like we have covered all the stages of the initiatives, from cradle to grave – so to speak,” said the Dalat assemblywoman at the ‘Sejambak Kasih Tahun Baharu Cina 2024’ programme, which took place at Kompleks Kebajikan Dalat yesterday.

Fatimah was optimistic that Year 2024 would bring lots of good news for Sarawak in terms of revenue, the state rights and many more to be announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

She said with Sarawak’s financial strength, many previous initiatives meant for the people’s wellbeing, especially under her ministry, would continue to be implemented and improved further.

On the Sejambak Kasih programme, she said this would be the beginning for other upcoming festivals in Sarawak, such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai Dayak, Christmas and Deepavali.

“This programme has been going on for 20 years and it is the tradition of the Sarawak Welfare Department (JKM).

“This is the uniqueness that we have in Sarawak – other places don’t have the ‘Sejambak Kasih’ programme.”

Adding on, Fatimah also hoped that the ‘Year of the Dragon 2024’ would see an increase in the birth rate among the registered married couples.

“Previously, we saw that it (birth rate in Sarawak) had declined; hopefully by October, we would see many births and the Health Ministry should be ready,” she said.