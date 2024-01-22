Sarawak Snapshots Series unveils Singai’s rich history

KUCHING (Jan 22): An elder from Mount Singai, Datuk John Tenewi Nuek, recounted the rich history of the area where he grew up during a captivating session held at the auditorium of the Borneo Cultures Museum here yesterday.

Organised by Friends of Sarawak Museum (FoSM), the ‘Sarawak Snapshots Series – Singai: Glimpses from the Past’ took the audience through a journey through time, where John talked about the cultural heritage of Mount Singai, focusing on the Bidayuh Singai (Bisingai)’s settlement on the highlands.

The discussion explored the landscapes, the longhouses and significant sites that shaped the history of the area and of the Bisingai community.

The audience of diverse ethnic groups gained a vivid understanding of the ethnic community’s daily routines and activities in the ‘romin’ (village) situated at the foot of Mount Singai.

A key highlight was an in-depth exploration of the eight types of ‘Gawia’ rituals practised by the Bisingai folks.

This shed light on their spiritual beliefs, encounters with various spirits, and the methods employed to safeguard against threats and attacks.

The discourse also underscored the pivotal role of morality, protocol, and governance in fostering a peaceful and stable community life for the Bisingai.

Despite facing economic challenges, the community’s commitment to high moral standards, adherence to protocol, and honest leadership had played a crucial role in steering them away from serious hardships such as famine.

The historical narrative also touched on the Bisingai community’s transition to Christianity, which was initially met with strong opposition.

Over a 13-year period, Catholic missionary Father Felix Westerwoudt had remained steadfast in his efforts, which led to the conversion of seven families to Catholicism.

Subsequently, with the establishment of schools by the church, Christianity gained acceptance, marking a significant transformation in the spiritual landscape of Singai.

Today, the ‘Adat Oma’ (old beliefs) has disappeared, giving way to the presence of nine Catholic churches in Singai.