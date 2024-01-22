Sarikei man who threatened to kill wife with scissors jailed two years

SIBU (Jan 22): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a 44-year-old man to two years in prison for threatening to kill his wife with a pair of scissors.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern convicted Chien Kwong Hing from Sarikei on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 503 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under the second limb of Section 506 of the same Code.

Oon also ordered for the sentence to run from the date of his arrest.

Chien committed the offence on Jan 10 at around 6.30pm in a house at Lorong Satria Timur here.

According to the facts of the case, police went to the house after being informed by a public member about a fight involving a married couple.

When police arrived at the location, Chien and his wife were inside with the house gate and door locked.

Police requested assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) after they failed to persuade Chien to open the gate.

When firefighters managed to open the gate, the door opened suddenly and Chien was seen pulling the 42-year-old victim by the hair while holding scissors in his right hand.

The authorities spent about two hours trying to persuade him to release his wife.

He refused and hit her with his hands.

He also threatened to stab her if the police did not back down.

However, the police managed to arrest Chien after they entered the house through the back door.

Insp Norfadilah Zainal prosecuted the case, while Chien was unrepresented by legal counsel.