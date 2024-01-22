SDESA looks to Esports space at Sibu Civic Centre

SIBU (Jan 22): Sibu Division Esport Association (SDESA) president Abdul Taib Rosli has suggested a room or “small space” at the Sibu Civic Centre to be provided to train e-sports athletes.

“The Sibu Civic Centre only needs to provide a small space or room to be used as a training centre.

“It is easier to oversee since the civic centre is also under the supervision of the Ministry for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development which is also looking after sports,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Abdul Taib also reckoned that a hypermall is an ideal venue for e-sports competition.

He was responding to Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah’s recent comment that e-sports could be included in future editions of Sarawak Games (Suksar).

“Definitely if the need arises. E-Sports is in Sukma (Malaysia Games) as well as in SEA Games. Once all Divisions in Sarawak are ready for E-Sports … we will have it in Suksar,” the minister said.

Abdul Taib hailed this as a piece of good news.

“This is indeed a welcoming news, when the Minister intends to include e-sports in Suksar.

“Besides being able to groom up talents and skills of future young athletes, it can also indirectly elevate this sport to the next level,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a total of 13 sports – cycling, weightlifting, volleyball, basketball, futsal, sepak takraw, hockey, wushu, taekwondo, boxing, judo, pencak silat and karate – were competed in Suksar III held here from Jan 15 to 18.

A total of 1,365 athletes from the four zones of Northern, Southern, Western and Central took part.