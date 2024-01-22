Sibu man arrested for alleged drug possession

SIBU (Jan 22): A 37-year-old local man was arrested by the police on Sunday after he was found in possession of drugs weighing 381.38 grams.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the suspect was arrested at 12.20am by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division in an entertainment outlet at Jalan Lanang here.

“Their inspection found 10 plastic packets of various sizes believed to be containing Ecstasy weighing 376.2 grams; three translucent plastic packets containing a crystalline substance suspected to be Ketamine weighing 3.78 grams; and four brown pills suspected to be Ecstasy weighing 1.40 grams.

“The total value of the items seized is estimated to be RM5,101,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said the suspect’s urine test returned negative for drugs.

He added the suspect is being remanded for seven days for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.