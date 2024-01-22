Storm victims at PPS in Bintulu receive food aid from PDP

BINTULU (Jan 22): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)’s women central committee members have distributed food baskets to the victims of last Thursday’s storm, who are currently taking shelter at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS) in Kampung Assyakirin Phase 1 here.

Leading the visit last Sunday was deputy chief Linda Ngo, who was accompanied by PDP Samalaju Division chief Hillary Mawan.

The eight families at the PPS are those from Iris Garden Apartment and Pine Court Apartment at Jalan Sultan Iskandar.

The 2pm storm last week caused the roofs of six blocks at Iris Garden Apartment to be blown away, affecting 184 residents; while the units of three families at Pine Court Apartment were damaged by falling trees.

Meanwhile, Civil Defence Force (APM) Bintulu officer Mohd Johari Mohd Taufik said one new family had registered at the PPS last Sunday, to facilitate clean-up works on their unit and removal of the damaged roof.