Strive to think outside the box, teachers encouraged

KAPIT (Jan 22): Teachers should strive to think outside the box whenever they carry teaching and learning activities in the classroom,

This was pointed out by Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat at SK Kapit’s ‘2023/2024 Appreciation Night’ in Sibu recently.

Adding on, the Bukit Goram assemblyman said the teachers should make full use of information technology (IT) in improving their students’ understanding of any subject being taught.

“I always believe that education is the most viabkle way for a family to get out of the vicious poverty cycle.

“With good education, it not only promises better career opportunities, but is also able to change a person’s way of thinking.