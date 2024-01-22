Tamu traders happy to operate at Kanowit Esplanade  

KANOWIT (Jan 22): The ‘tamu’ traders, namely those selling small farm and jungle produce, express their joy and relief for being able to start the New Year by operating at the Kanowit Esplanade, thanks to the approval granted by the district council.

One of them, Connie Unjong, says she has been waiting for years to be able to trade at a legally-proper site.

For the record, the Kanowit District Council announced the decision to relocate the multipurpose market to a new location at Bungalow Road in 2018.

“At first, I refused to be relocated due to the distance of the new location, as it was quite far from town and not many people were keen on going there to shop.

“So, for most of us who did not follow the relocation process, we decided to conduct our business by walking from place to place around town,” she told The Borneo Post recently.

The 49-year-old trader admitted that they were hit hard during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

She and other tamu traders then resumed operation after the government had lifted off the restrictions, allowing most economic activities to resume.

“Some of us resorted to trading on five-foot ways of the shops in town. We know it was illegal, but we had to earn a living,” Connie said.

The good news of the council’s approval, she recalled, took place just before the New Year.

“I was the only one running my business at the new location (Kanowit Esplanade) on the first day of the New Year.

“On the second day, I was joined by my aunt, Lenjan Mandi, and two other traders.

“On the third day and since then, more hawkers have been joining us at the new location,” she enthused.

Lenjan, who sells smoked fish and live ‘pama’ (river frogs), said she enjoyed the brisk business at the esplanade.

“Most of us start as early as 5am. By 7am, this place is already crowded by customers looking for fresh jungle produce,” she said.

“The esplanade is much more comfortable and spacious than the five-foot ways in town,” she added.

This was echoed by Aju Musah, another trader, whose ’empelanjau’ was selling like hot cakes.

Priced at RM5 per small plate, this species of wild fruit helped her earn over RM100 daily.

“The fruit is collected from the river in Machan. To get the flesh, you have to split it open.

“It tastes better than sunflower seeds,” she said, stating this distinct flavour as the key reason for the high demand of this exotic fruit.

For Sunta Muli, 50, a good location was essential for the growth and success of any business.

Sunta was among the traders who were relocated by the council to a new market at Bungalow Road in 2018.

She recalled the period when she had to stop opening her stall for a few months after moving to the new market, due to very few customers coming to the place and thus, bad business.

Like Lenjan, she returned to the five-foot ways of shops in town to sell her produce.

“I hope this new site at the Kanowit Esplanade would bring better opportunities for all of us here,” said Sunta.