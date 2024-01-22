Transforming Kota Samarahan: Arden City launch marks milestone for future growth

KUCHING: Once known as Muara Tuang, Kota Samarahan has evolved into a dynamic satellite town situated southeast of Greater Kuching. The Sarawak government’s strategic masterplan positions it as a vital educational and medical hub, hosting universities, research centres and medical facilities for socio-economic growth.

It is envisioned as a 5km health metropolis corridor, boasting medical and research hubs underscored by the establishment of the Sarawak Heart Centre, Sarawak Diseases Centre, Sarawak Cancer Centre, Prima Health Centre, and Unimas Teaching Hospital.

Recognised as ‘Kota Ilmu’ (Town of Knowledge), it is also a home to esteemed institutions like Unimas, UiTM, and and Institut Tadbiran Awam Negara (Intan) Sarawak campus. This attracts professionals and researchers, fostering job opportunities and necessitating housing developments for the growing population.

Kota Samarahan also caters to diverse interests, featuring facilities like Samarahan Country Club, Summer Mall, and Aiman Mall. Whether you’re into recreation, shopping or sports, Kota Samarahan promises a vibrant and fulfilling experience for residents and visitors alike.

Kota Samarahan is also home to modern transportation initiative. The Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system, scheduled to commence in 2025, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and connect Kota Samarahan to Kuching with innovative hydrogen-powered technology.

The Blue Line track of the ART route, connecting Kota Samarahan to Kuching, will stop at key locations, including Ibraco’s upcoming township of Arden City, as well as The NorthBank also by Ibraco.

Ibraco’s involvement in the development of Kota Samarahan is substantiated through the launch of Arden City, a highly integrated self-sustaining township. As Kota Samarahan positions itself for potential city status by 2050, the introduction of Arden City by Ibraco Berhad stands as a promising venture, offering a strategic blend of growth opportunities in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, an attractive landscape for investors seeking robust returns.

Arden City spans 76.3 acres, comprising five integral components- Commercial, Offices, Residential, Healthcare, and Leisure. Located within the thriving medical and education hub of Kota Samarahan, it is easily accessible through the ART system, with the SM05 ART station located at the doorstep of the township, with a covered walkway linking the station to the township.

The Atrium – a premier destination for business success in Arden City. Comprising of 39 units of shoplots across three floors, including both single and double frontage options, with ample parking, and located within walking distance from the Sarawak Cancer Centre, these commercial shops are your straightforward path to ideal investments and reliable rental returns.

The launch of Arden City and The Atrium will take place on 27th and 28th January 2024, at Ibraco Gallery at The NorthBank, Kuching, from 10 am to 5 pm.

For more inquiries, on Arden City at Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, please contact Ibraco at 082-361111.