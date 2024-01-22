Monday, January 22
Uggah satisfied with construction progress of Btg Lupar bridge

By Samuel Aubrey on Sarawak
Uggah (second right) and others take a look at the ongoing works at the Batang Lupar Bridge project site. — Ukas photo

KUCHING (Jan 22): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of the Batang Lupar Bridge, which is Malaysia’s longest river-crossing bridge.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development mentioned this during a working visit to the project site today, where he was briefed by Public Works Department (JKR) officials on the latest status of construction.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in a report stated that the bridge’s construction is on track according to schedule.

The 4.8km-long Batang Lupar Bridge is being built at a cost of RM848 million.

According to previous news reports, its scheduled completion date is July 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Ukas report said Uggah had also visited the sites of the Batang Saribas 1 and Batang Saribas 2 bridge projects.

Accompanying him during the visits were his deputy minister Datuk Majang Renggi.

