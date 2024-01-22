Unimas’ FACA Fest ends on high note with performance by Luqman Podolski

KUCHING (Jan 22): A performance by Luqman Podolski wrapped up the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Faculty of Applied and Creative Arts (FACA) Fest 2024 on Sunday night.

The Malaysian artiste sang ‘Kalau Kau Rindu’, ‘Ring Ring’, ‘Mungkin Aku Tak Penting?’, and ‘Sudah Kahwin Ke Belum?’.

The festival, which started on Jan 6, was organised by FACA’s Art Management team and Perseni Unimas.

Deputy vice chancellor of student affairs and alumni Prof Dr Al-Khalid Othman said the students were able to successfully conduct many programmes for the festival.

“We want to produce skilled and holistic graduates,” he said during the closing ceremony.

Among those present for the closing ceremony were FACA dean Prof Dr Musdi Shanat and Arts Management programme coordinator Dr Alexander Chelum.

The FACA Fest programme included Shooting Star Studio, H2O Fun Run, Escape Adventure, E-Sport Gold Challenge, Devil’s House, and A Date with Arts.