Yap elected as new Kapit Chinese Women Association chief

KAPIT (Jan 22): Kapitan Yap Hui Li has been elected as the new chairperson of Kapit Chinese Women Association for the fiscal year 2024 to 2026.

Yap was elected to the post during a triennial general meeting held at a food court in Padang Sukan, here last night.

Yap took over from Pemanca Wong Kie Ing, who held the post since 1999. Wong has been appointed as an advisor to the association.

Yap is the president of Kapit Lions Club as well as a committee member of Kapit Chiang Chuan Association and Malaysian Red Crescent Society Kapit District.

Also elected into the committee are Tiong Kiu Lang (vice chairperson), Wee Hui Ping (secretary), Yeu Su Ei (assistant secretary), Wong Hiong Tie (treasurer) and Chieng Geok Ing (assistant treasurer).

Others in the committee are Chan Kok Lung, Tiong Soon Shien, Chua Mee Aik, Chieng Leh Ching, Wong Poh Aik, Kong Siew Kim, Wong Mee Eng, Tiong Leh Kiong Wong Siau Kiew, Ting Siau Fang and Sia Su Eng.