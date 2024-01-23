Another RTP project delivered to longhouse in Stapang B in Marudi

MARUDI (Jan 23): Another Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) project has been delivered to a longhouse at Stapang B near here.

Works on the RM100,000 carpark at Rumah Tanjong Nudong reached completion last month, not long after the delivery of an earlier RTP project costing RM300,000, which was a multipurpose community hall meant to serve all five longhouses in Stapang B.

The symbolic handover of the carpark project to Rumah Tanjong was performed by Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala in a recent ceremony.

In his speech, the Mulu assemblyman commended the residents of Rumah Tanjong for their efforts in improving their longhouse.

“This shows good leadership done by the chieftain, TR Tanjong Nudong and his committee, as well as the good relationship among the villagers.

“In this regard, I would like to advise all longhouse villagers who want to repair their units, or build new ones, that they can apply for the ‘Longhouse Financing Scheme’ from the HDC (Housing Development Corporation) up to RM50,000,” he said.

Also present were Marudi District Council chairman Edward Mendai, Marudi District officer Rose Edward Tarang, and local community leaders Pemanca Randi Bundan and Penghulu Jimbau Ena.