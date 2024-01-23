Anwar: All security agencies should work together to combat smuggling activities

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 23): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed all security agencies to work together to combat smuggling activities which resulted in Malaysia losing tens of billions of ringgit.

Describing the smuggling activities as “becoming increasingly complicated”, he said, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) and other security agencies need to work together to eliminate the problem.

“Cooperation with other enforcement agencies such as Customs, PDRM, APMM and the (single) border agency is very important. It is important to work together because we are dealing with greedy people, sophisticated smugglers and loss of revenue due to smuggling of fuel, cooking oil, drugs, cigarettes and alcohol, which amounted to tens of billions of ringgit,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said this when speaking at the 42nd World Customs Day celebration at the Putrajaya International Convention Center (PICC) here today. – Bernama

