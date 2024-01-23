Comprehensive, sustainable waste management solution needed at MJC Commercial Centre, says DAP man

KUCHING (Jan 23): A comprehensive and sustainable waste management solution must be implemented at the MJC Commercial Centre in Batu Kawa, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong.

He said the unsanitary condition of the rubbish collection centres there poses a serious health hazard to the people living there, while the accumulation of waste poses the risk of pest infestations.

Despite multiple complaints lodged, he claimed there has been a lack of responsibility and action taken to address the growing sanitation issues.

“From my conversation with the nearby business operators, this situation has persisted for close to six months,” said Kong, who is also special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He also claimed the situation was worsened by the constant blame-shifting between the management body and the Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

Stressing that such bureaucratic tactics and lack of responsibility are unacceptable, he said the residents deserve a swift and efficient response to their concerns and not endless rounds of responsibility dodging.

“I strongly urge the relevant authorities, particularly MPP, to step in and resolve this issue immediately.

“It is their duty to ensure public health standards are upheld in their areas, including the proper maintenance of rubbish collection centres,” he said.

He also called on the assemblyman for the area to take immediate action to address these pressing sanitation issues and prevent it from being repeated.