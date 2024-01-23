Confusion over identity of deceased at Miri Hospital  

MIRI (Jan 23): Confused family members and friends of a man reported to have died and whose body is waiting to be claimed from Miri Hospital said he is very much alive and believe his identity was stolen.

Netizens said Johnny Ujan of Rumah Ulat in Sungai Manong in Niah is still alive and with the family, and said the photo of the person and his identity mentioned in the notice put out by Miri Hospital today on Facebook did not match.

The Borneo Post learnt that a councillor and local community leader in Niah confirmed that the real Johnny is very much alive, with one netizen offering information that a police report of his lost identity card was lodged long ago.

The hospital authorities said it is looking for the next-of-kin of the man who gave his name as Johnny Ujan and was admitted to the hospital on Jan 1 this year but died on Jan 13.

The man produced a receipt of a lost identity card with number K.03442XX while seeking treatment and admitted at the Male Medical Ward.

The ward said no family members came to visit him while he was being treated at Miri Hospital before he died, and the phone contact number given was not that of a family member but of a colleague.

Following the failure to contact any family members to claim the body, the hospital put out a notice yesterday and urged the next-of-kin or family members of the deceased to contact the Department of Forensic Medicine at 085-460600 (extension line 550) during office hours (Monday to Friday) as soon as possible.