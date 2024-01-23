Daim’s wife charged with failing to declare assets

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin’s wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid was charged in the Sessions Court here today with failing to declare her assets, which include Menara Ilham and several properties in the federal capital and Penang.

Na’imah, 66, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Judge Azura Alwi.

She was charged with not declaring her assets by deliberately giving a written statement under oath that did not comply with the terms of a notice, dated Nov 8, 2023, sent to her by an officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) with the rank of Commissioner on Nov 1, 2023.

The properties are Menara Ilham, two companies, namely Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd and Ilham Baru Sdn Bhd, two luxury cars, both Mercedes Benz, a house in Persiaran Bukit Tunku, four lots of land in Bukit Tunku and one lot each in Penang and Taman Tun Dr Ismail, here.

Na’imah was charged under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009 with committing the offence at the MACC Headquarters, Putrajaya, on Dec 13, 2023.

She faces imprisonment for up to five years and a maximum fine of RM100,000, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi, Mohd Fadhly Mohd Zamry and Maziah Mohaide, while Na’imah was represented by lawyers Datuk Mohd Yusof Zainal Abiden, M Puravalen and Alex Tan.

On Jan 10 , Nai’mah and her two sons were at the MACC headquarters to give their statements about the commission’s investigation against Daim, who is also a businessman.

Following that, MACC Anti-Money Laundering Division Director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin confirmed that statements had been taken from Daim’s wife and sons to assist investigations under the anti-money laundering law.

According to MACC, the investigation into Daim was based on information obtained from the Pandora Papers and that the investigation papers for the case were opened in February last year. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —