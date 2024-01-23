DAP Stampin hands out stationery, school shoes to students of SJK Chung Hua Stampin, SJK (C) Sam Hap Hin

KUCHING (Jan 23): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin branch recently distributed stationery and school shoes to students of SJK Chung Hua Stampin and SJK © Sam Hap Hin.

Special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, Michael Kong said witnessing the bright smiles and expressions of joy on the students’ faces served as a reminder of the profound impact of their collective efforts.

“It reinforces the notion that our initiatives, no matter how small they may seem, can make a significant difference in the lives of these young minds,” he said in a statement today.

During their visit to the schools, Kong said insightful discussions were made with the respective headmasters and they were updated on the schools’ latest progress, including the progress made with the branch’s financial allocation from the previous year.

He said DAP Stampin was glad to see physical improvements, such as the newly constructed fence at SJK (C) Sam Hap Hin and classrooms equipped with Smart Interactive TV boards at SJK Chung Hua Stampin.

He said DAP Stampin extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to this programme’s success, especially the teachers who meticulously gathered information to ensure the correct sizes of school shoes to be purchased.

“The collective effort embodies the spirit of community and collaboration that is vital for such initiatives to thrive,” he said.

Kong also extended his best wishes to students embarking on the new school year and hoped they embrace learning with enthusiasm and determination.

“DAP Stampin is committed to continuing these efforts, as we recognise education is a powerful tool for empowerment.

“We believe in nurturing our future leaders and will persist in our endeavours to support education and alleviate the burdens faced by families in our community,” he said.