Deputy IGP: Eight more Sabah drug syndicate members wanted including another former police officer

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): Federal police are looking for eight more individuals including another former police officer who retired in 2021 believed to be involved with the biggest drug syndicate in Sabah.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay during a press conference this afternoon said the officer, aged 48, had taken early retirement and was found to be involved with the drug syndicate ever since.

“Among the the individuals who were arrested and charged yesterday, one of them was an inspector, an ex-CID officer while the other was an officer as well.

“We have frozen the syndicate’s assets which includes 10 vehicles worth RM950,000, 11 plots of land and frozen the syndicate’s bank accounts worth RM2.8 million. We also confiscated 20 vehicles worth RM6.7 million, RM35,000 in cash, and RM100,000 in jewellery.

“In total, we froze RM9.72 million worth of assets belonging to this syndicate,” Ayob said.

Yesterday a Datuk and 10 others allegedly linked to a major drug syndicate operating out of Sabah have claimed trial to a charge of being involved with a criminal organisation in the Sessions Court.

Ayob said three of those have been sent to a mental health facility and they will be charged after a month.

The nine others were charged under section 130V (1) of the Penal Code. – Malay Mail