Elderly man reported missing after falling from Lutong Bridge found drowned

MIRI (Jan 23): An elderly man feared missing after he allegedly fell off the Lutong Bridge here on Sunday was found drowned at 4.06pm today.

According to the Miri Civil Defence Force, the body of the man was found by the search and rescue (SAR) team about 500 metres from the Lutong market.

As of press time, the identity of the deceased has yet to be ascertained.

On Sunday afternoon, an eyewitness who was driving on the bridge spotted an elderly man wearing a yellow shirt standing on the edge of the bridge.

Not long after that, he saw the man fall off into the river.

Following a report lodged by the eyewitness, a SAR operation led by the Lutong Bomba station was mounted.