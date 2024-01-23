Fahmi: P-hailing drivers, riders can enjoy internet package from as low as RM33 from today

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): P-hailing drivers and riders can now enjoy internet services at a price as low as RM33 with a data plan of at least 40GB offered from today until April 23.

Announcing this at the launch of the Rahmah p-hailing package at Angkasapuri here, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that the package is the result of a strategic collaboration involving telecommunications service providers CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM (Unifi Mobile), and YTL Communications (Yes 5G).

He said the collaboration also involved 16 p-hailing platform providers in the country, including FoodPanda, Grab, Bungkusit, Shopee, and Lalamove, to appreciate the services of p-hailing drivers and riders.

“We established such a collaboration to provide affordable packages for the targeted category, involving approximately 200,000 of our p-hailing riders,” he said.

The minister said this is a significant initiative taken by the government to help the group and that the offer period is most likely to be extended later.

Yesterday, Fahmi was reported as saying that the Madani government was aware of the complaints from the p-hailing workers and hoped that the government’s efforts would somewhat alleviate their difficulties and help them carry out their daily tasks.

The Rahmah p-hailing package also aims at enhancing the digital connectivity of p-hailing riders and enabling them to access necessary information while performing their tasks. – Bernama